BRIEF-Cybermate Infotek to consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD, CEO
* Says to consider re-appointment of P.C. Pantulu as MD and CEO of company for a period of one year Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZzjl9) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, May 31The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32800 ICS-201(B22mm) 33300 ICS-102(B22mm) 22000 ICS-103(23mm) 28400 ICS-104(24mm) 32600 ICS-202(26mm) 36700 ICS-105(26mm) 31200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34200 ICS-105(27mm) 37600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32500 ICS-105MMA(27) 35100 ICS-105PHR(28) 38000 ICS-105(28mm) 36300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36100 ICS-105(29mm) 37100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36800 ICS-105(30mm) 37900 ICS-105(31mm) 38700 ICS-106(32mm) 39200 ICS-107(34mm) 52200
May 19 India's Tata Power Co Ltd on Friday reported a fourth-quarter adjusted profit that missed analysts' estimates, as lower recovery on the cost of fuel at one of its major power plants and higher fuel costs hurt margins.