June 1 WIZIT Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will establish a joint venture, namely HEFEI WIZIT CHINA Co., Ltd., located in China, with partners

* Says the JV will be engaged in LCD and semiconductor related business and will be capitalized at 9.43 billion won

* To invest 2.36 billion won in the JV, to hold 25 percent stake

* Expects transaction settlement date of March 31, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6mmGsZ

