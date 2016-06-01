BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 WIZIT Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will establish a joint venture, namely HEFEI WIZIT CHINA Co., Ltd., located in China, with partners
* Says the JV will be engaged in LCD and semiconductor related business and will be capitalized at 9.43 billion won
* To invest 2.36 billion won in the JV, to hold 25 percent stake
* Expects transaction settlement date of March 31, 2017
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing