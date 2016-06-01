BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Shift Inc :
* Says it established a jv with an individual in Tokyo on June 1, which named SHIFT SECURITY
* Says the jv engaged in information security services, vulnerability diagnosis and inspection services
* Says the co holds 65 percent stake in the jv
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZWJ1wI
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.