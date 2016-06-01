BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy a 10 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based new energy firm which is engaged in new energy vehicles related business, for 0 yuan
