BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 Hualan Biological Engineering Inc :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 6, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G2XW4Q
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing