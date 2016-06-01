BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Melco Holdings Inc :
* Says it repurchased 298,900 shares for 663,946,900 yen in total from May 1 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 17, 2015
* Says it repurchased 2,533,300 shares for 5,289,373,500 yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HybBEi
(Beijing Headline News)
