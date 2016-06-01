BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Hareon Solar Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will set up JV in Wuxi City, with Liaoning-based asset management co and Wuxi-based financial investment co
* Says the co will invest 2.5 million yuan into the JV to hold 25 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xm82Bliy
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
