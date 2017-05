** Airline stocks fall after govt increases jet fuel price by 9.2 pct (bit.ly/1Zc0OyN)

** Jet Airways (India) Ltd falls as much as 2.2 pct, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd drops as much as 2.7 pct

** SpiceJet falls marginally in early trade before recovering to trade up 1.3 pct

** Jet fuel is the biggest cost for airlines, particularly for low-budget carriers