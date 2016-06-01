BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Cymechs Inc.:
* Says it signed contract with SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO,.LTD, to provide semiconductor wafer transport equipments
* Contract amount of 2.2 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xeDNFKuD
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.