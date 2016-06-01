BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it amends the private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says new plan is to issue up to 530.1 million new shares at 15.28 yuan per share, for 8.1 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fXYCxr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing