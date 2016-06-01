June 1 Nippon Building Fund Inc :

* Says it plans to sell a Kanagawa-based property (building) for 2.75 billion yen, on June 30

* Says it plans to sell a Miyagi-based property (building) for 3.7 billion yen, on June 1

