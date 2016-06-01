BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Nippon Building Fund Inc :
* Says it plans to sell a Kanagawa-based property (building) for 2.75 billion yen, on June 30
* Says it plans to sell a Miyagi-based property (building) for 3.7 billion yen, on June 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/E6sv5n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources