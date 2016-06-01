BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Ambition :
* Says it will set up a JV with registered capital of 40 million yen in Tokyo with three individuals
* Says the JV to be engaged in development and sale of real estate
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2dEN
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources