BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of 800 million yuan for its investment development unit
* Says loan guarantee with a term of three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/84a7RV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources