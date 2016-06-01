BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Land Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 2.75 million new A share via private placement and aims to raise 825 million yen in total
* Says subscription date and payment date are June 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HN1gzt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources