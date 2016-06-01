BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue non-public directional financing instruments worth up to 500 million yuan with a term of up to 12 months
* Says proceeds to be used to supplement working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gS0I7Z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources