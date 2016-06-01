BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals announces advancement of encore 601 in non-small cell lung cancer patients with disease progression on or after PD-1 therapies
June 1 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for its clomifene Citrate Tablets's clinic trial
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing