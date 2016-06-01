BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :
* Says the co repurchases 43,500 shares for about 16.5 million yen in total from May 1 to May 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 25
*Says accumulatively repurchased 228,300 shares for about 90.7 million yen in total as of May 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hNkvzw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources