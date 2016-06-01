June 1 Akatsuki Financial Group Inc :

* Says the co repurchases 43,500 shares for about 16.5 million yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 25

*Says accumulatively repurchased 228,300 shares for about 90.7 million yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hNkvzw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)