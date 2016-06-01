BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
June 1 SNSplus :
* Says it will issue 7 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$22 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2dPM
(Beijing Headline News)
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.