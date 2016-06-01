BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing
June 1 Riken Vitamin :
* Says it repurchased 6.6 million shares (27.9 percent stake) at 24.42 billion yen during April 28 to May 31
* Says on April 27 it planed to repurchase 7,600,100 shares (32.13 percent stake)
* Says Kikkoman Corporation cut stake in it to 6.5 percent from 34.5 percent, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. raised stake in it to 13.5 percent from 9.4 percent
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2dR8
May 16 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve claims that its prescription verification system resulted in false claims being submitted to government healthcare programs.