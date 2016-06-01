BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.52 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YsA1DP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources