June 1 Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.52 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YsA1DP

