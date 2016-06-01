BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Bank of Nanjing Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 8 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xVWdQo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources