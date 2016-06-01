June 1 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 5th series corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date June 10, 2021 and coupon rate of 0.190 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue 6th series corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with maturity date June 10, 2031 and coupon rate of 0.780 percent per annum

* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 10

* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co.,Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

