BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute three new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute seven new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5igYEo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.