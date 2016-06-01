BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 NEO TECHNICAL SYSTEM Co., Ltd.:
* Says it received a patent on May 31, for a asymmetrical drill
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GUKr0NC6
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.