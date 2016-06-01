BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Liuzhou Liangmianzhen Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell up to 11.6 million A-shares in Citic Securities in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20SAYAt
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources