BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 AeroSpace Technology of Korea Inc.:
* Says it raised 10 billion won via private placement
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5BEQm799
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources