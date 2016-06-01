BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Boomsense Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($30.39 million) to set up health insurance firm with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/282oPOE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5813 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources