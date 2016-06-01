BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing
June 1 Cellumed Co., Ltd.:
* Says 2 billion won worth of its 13th convertible bonds have been converted into 2.68 million shares of the company at 747 won per share, as of May 31
May 16 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve claims that its prescription verification system resulted in false claims being submitted to government healthcare programs.