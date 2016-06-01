Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 1 Rastar Group :
* Says its wholly owned Zhuhai-based invest management subsidiary terminated cooperation agreement on May 31 with Zhuhai-based invest management company
* Says previous release disclosed on Jan. 26 regarding jointly establishement of entertainment industrial fund
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qUZMKW
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government introduced draft legislation on grain shipping on Tuesday that would maintain a revenue cap on western grain that Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd haul for export.