BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing
June 1 Syngen Biotech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$9,279,887 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 20
* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26
* Record date June 26
* Payment date July 14
May 16 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve claims that its prescription verification system resulted in false claims being submitted to government healthcare programs.