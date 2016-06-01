BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Synthesis Electronic Technology :
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2012 1 0515116.X), for an identification method of sexuality
* Says the patent valid for 20 years since Dec. 5, 2012
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2e26
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.