BRIEF-Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
June 1 Beijing Hualu Baina Film & TV Inc :
* Says it signed strategic cooperation agreement with a Beijing-based tech firm on May 31
* Says two entities to cooperate on VR for panoramic video broadcast or recorded broadcast in performing arts, variety, movies and sports projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DAVmbS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2qOJEA9) Further company coverage:
May 16 A glitch in a software update caused cash registers at some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores to go offline for several hours on Tuesday, forcing them to give away free coffee or only take cash.