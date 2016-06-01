BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology :
* Says it signed an intelligent ecology strategic cooperation framework agreement with Togtoh Government and an Inner Mongolia-based water-saving engineering equipment company
* Says the companies to cooperate on intelligent agricultural efficient water saving irrigation, ecological management, soil and environmental remediation
* Says the total investment amount is 1.2 billion yuan
