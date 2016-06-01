BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co entered into a three-year term loan agreement
* On May 12, 2017, Becton Dickinson and Company entered into a three-year term loan agreement - SEC filing
June 1 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue public corporate bonds worth up to 800 million yuan with a term of up to five years
* Says proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital
May 16 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $8 million to resolve claims that its prescription verification system resulted in false claims being submitted to government healthcare programs.