BRIEF-HCI Group says James Mark Harmsworth appointed CFO
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
June 1 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs contract worth 282 million yuan ($42.86 million) on Hammam Salihine hotel project in Algeria
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20SO4NZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017
* SEC reconsidering staff approval of first quadruple leveraged ETF - WSJ, citing sources