BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-sen University :
* Says it plans to invest 225 million yuan to set up a finance leasing joint venture, jointly with its Hong Kong-based wholly owned investment subsidiary
* Says JV with registered capital of 300 million yuan and the company to hold a 75 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vFlL5j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.