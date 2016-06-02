BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-sen University :
* Says its stake in a Guangzhou-based medical technology firm was lowered to 35.70 percent from 42.00 percent with unchanged contribution amount
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.