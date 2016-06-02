BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Engineering and construction firm Punj Lloyd falls as much as 5.8 pct to a record low
** UK commercial court on Wednesday ordered a company unit to pay $26.2 mln to International Finance Corp for their claims
** Punj Lloyd says considering "various legal options" in respect of such order
** Punj Lloyd last month said it swung to a net loss of 4.68 bln rupees for March quarter from a 2.7 bln profit a year earlier
** Order backlog stood at 238.36 bln rupees as on March 31, including order backlog of 68.45 bln rupees in Libya
** Stock down 25 pct YTD
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade