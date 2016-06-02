** Engineering and construction firm Punj Lloyd falls as much as 5.8 pct to a record low

** UK commercial court on Wednesday ordered a company unit to pay $26.2 mln to International Finance Corp for their claims

** Punj Lloyd says considering "various legal options" in respect of such order

** Punj Lloyd last month said it swung to a net loss of 4.68 bln rupees for March quarter from a 2.7 bln profit a year earlier

** Order backlog stood at 238.36 bln rupees as on March 31, including order backlog of 68.45 bln rupees in Libya

** Stock down 25 pct YTD