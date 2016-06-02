** Bajaj Auto falls as much as 2 pct, top loser on the Nifty Auto index after weak May sales

** Bajaj Auto's motorcycle sales grew just 2 pct in May vs double double-digit sales growth posted by rivals Honda Motorcycle and TVS Motor

** Exports declined 10 pct in May, with commercial vehicle sales down 7 pct in the month

** Co's senior executive told CNBC TV18 that he expects June and July to see lower sales both in domestic market and exports (bit.ly/1WxHoq8) (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)