** India's Jyothy Laboratories Ltd up 3.5 pct at 289.75 rupees, after rising as much as 15.7 pct

** Nearly 1.7 mln shares change hands as of 12 noon IST, more than 16 times the 30-day average

** Jyothy CFO Ullas Kamath says all "indications were positive" that Germany's Henkel AG would put in a bid for the Indian company, though nothing had been finalised, Business Standard reports, citing interview

** Henkel holds option to buy up to 26 pct of Jyothy

** Option was agreed upon after Jyothy bought a majority stake in Henkel's Indian unit in 2011