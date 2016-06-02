BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** India's Jyothy Laboratories Ltd up 3.5 pct at 289.75 rupees, after rising as much as 15.7 pct
** Nearly 1.7 mln shares change hands as of 12 noon IST, more than 16 times the 30-day average
** Jyothy CFO Ullas Kamath says all "indications were positive" that Germany's Henkel AG would put in a bid for the Indian company, though nothing had been finalised, Business Standard reports, citing interview
** Henkel holds option to buy up to 26 pct of Jyothy
** Option was agreed upon after Jyothy bought a majority stake in Henkel's Indian unit in 2011
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade