** Coal India Ltd's shares gain as much as 3.7 pct to the highest since Feb 29

** Set for biggest weekly percentage gain since May 2014

** Board last week approved increase in coal prices by about 6.29 pct over the current price

** Stock up about 6 pct so far this week, but down 33 pct from its all-time high hit in Aug 2015

** Coal India says after price revision it would earn additional revenue of about 32.34 bln rupees in the May 30, 2016 to March 31, 2017 period

** "Price hike is a major sentiment booster for the stock as it will help top-line immediately", says analyst Rahul Modi of Antique Stockbroking

** Antique Stockbroking has a "buy" rating on the stock with a PT of 425 rupees

** Analysts mostly bullish with 352 rupees median PT, or 14 pct above the current price of 306 rupees