June 2 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.05 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 6 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3bEPNB

