BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd
* Says it increases company's registered capital to 1.6 billion yuan ($243.11 million) from 800 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TXZnTh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5813 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.