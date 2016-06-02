BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, June 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32700 ICS-201(B22mm) 33200 ICS-102(B22mm) 22200 ICS-103(23mm) 28500 ICS-104(24mm) 32700 ICS-202(26mm) 36500 ICS-105(26mm) 31300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34200 ICS-105(27mm) 37400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32600 ICS-105MMA(27) 35100 ICS-105PHR(28) 37800 ICS-105(28mm) 36300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36000 ICS-105(29mm) 37100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36700 ICS-105(30mm) 37900 ICS-105(31mm) 38700 ICS-106(32mm) 39200 ICS-107(34mm) 52200
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)