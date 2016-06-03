WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
June 3 Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.7 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 7 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jv5z8z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: