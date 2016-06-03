June 3 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 28 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on June 6, and holders of B shares recorded on June 13

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7 for A shares and June 13 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wV7iWP

