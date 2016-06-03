June 3 Shenzhen Kingsun Science & Technology Co., Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 13

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xTRwI3xA

