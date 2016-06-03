BRIEF-MiCo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 65 billion won and operating profit of 6 billion won for FY 2017
June 3 Hunan New Wellful Co., Ltd. :
* Says company will establish a unit based in Hunan with registered capital of 30 million yuan
* Says the unit will be engaged in pig feed development and provision related business
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack