WRAPUP 1-Some businesses in Asia disrupted by cyber attack, authorities brace for more
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
June 3 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it issues sixth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 400 million yuan
* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.68 percent
* Says the maturity date of Feb. 27, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1C28iY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: