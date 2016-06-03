June 3 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it issues sixth tranche of 2016 super short-term financing bills worth 400 million yuan

* Says the bills with a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.68 percent

* Says the maturity date of Feb. 27, 2017

