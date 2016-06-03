June 3 HeiLongJiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8Yy3uyQ

